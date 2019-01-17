SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ARMY Kicks BTS V Out of Their Open Chat as He Breaks the Rule?
[SBS Star] ARMY Kicks BTS V Out of Their Open Chat as He Breaks the Rule?

V of K-pop boy group BTS got confused of how to engage in a conversation on his fans' open chat that his fans asked him to leave not knowing that he really is V.

Recently, V unexpectedly joined 'Solitary Room' under his name on Kakaotalk, the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea.

'Solitary Room' is an open group chat room on Kakaotalk, in which people can anonymously communicate with each other.

Some fans of K-pop groups create their own 'Solitary Room' to share pictures and talk about their favorite group/member.

In order to talk in this chat room, one must communicate using pictures only.VWhen V entered the first chat room, he asked if everyone was asleep as it was 3:30AM.

One fan answered, "Yes, it's late. Everybody is asleep. You need to change your nickname and follow the rule."

As V did not know how to changed his nickname, he asked the fan how he could do it and said that he wanted to chat to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) now.

The fan did not know that he was V and coldly responded, "Ask someone else tomorrow. Everybody is asleep, you know. I'm off to bed. Good night."

V quickly left the room after apologizing and entered an active chat room this time.VVUpon entering, V kept on writing words, and angry ARMY warned him not to do that.

V commented, "I'm here to see ARMY, but I don't know the rules here. Sorry for not following the rules. Is it not okay to just talk like this? Why do you make your life harder?"

V explained that he was V and sent them a 3-second recorded message, but they continued telling him that they were going to report him for impersonating V.

Until the end, they did not believe him and even told him to leave before mean messages are thrown to him.

After about 25 minutes of struggling, V said, "I should study the rules about 'Solitary Room'. Bye!"

Later on, ARMY found out that it really was V, and they regretted being so strict to him. VMeanwhile, BTS won three awards including the grand prize at this year's 'Seoul Music Awards' that was held on January 15.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
