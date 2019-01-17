[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Fires Back at a Rude Comment Telling Him to Lose Weight

YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 gave a bold response to a fan who commented on his weight.On January 15, YOUNGJAE turned on a live broadcast to interact with his fans.With the title 'I'm Hungry', YOUNGJAE enjoyed some french fries and a hamburger while talking about GOT7's fifth debut anniversary.Near the end of the live broadcast, YOUNGJAE sang for the fans and skimmed over the comments of his fans.Then he suddenly stopped singing when he came across one comment that says, "If only YOUNGJAE loses weight, if only YOUNGJAE loses weight."YOUNGJAE read aloud the comment and said, "I'm working on it. Just do well with your own life. Mind your own business!"Meanwhile, GOT7 recently celebrated the group's fifth debut anniversary with a fan meeting 'Dreaming of Becoming the King of Soccer: Fly GOT7' (literal translation) held on January 5 and 6.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'GOT7' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)