[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Fires Back at a Rude Comment Telling Him to Lose Weight
[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Fires Back at a Rude Comment Telling Him to Lose Weight

작성 2019.01.17 10:13
YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 gave a bold response to a fan who commented on his weight.

On January 15, YOUNGJAE turned on a live broadcast to interact with his fans.
GOT7 YOUNGJAEWith the title 'I'm Hungry', YOUNGJAE enjoyed some french fries and a hamburger while talking about GOT7's fifth debut anniversary.
GOT7 YOUNGJAENear the end of the live broadcast, YOUNGJAE sang for the fans and skimmed over the comments of his fans.
GOT7 YOUNGJAEThen he suddenly stopped singing when he came across one comment that says, "If only YOUNGJAE loses weight, if only YOUNGJAE loses weight."
GOT7 YOUNGJAEYOUNGJAE read aloud the comment and said, "I'm working on it. Just do well with your own life. Mind your own business!"
GOT7Meanwhile, GOT7 recently celebrated the group's fifth debut anniversary with a fan meeting 'Dreaming of Becoming the King of Soccer: Fly GOT7' (literal translation) held on January 5 and 6.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'GOT7' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
