[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Shines in the Clothing from the Joseon Dynasty

Many are impressed to see how well Korean actor Jung il Woo pulls off the look from the Joseon Dynasty.On January 16, the production team of SBS' upcoming historical drama 'Haechi' released a set of photos of Jung il Woo online.The photos show Jung il Woo participating in filming of the drama in the clothing from the Joseon Dynasty.He looks very serious and seems like he has lots of things going on in his mind.'Haechi' is about one member of the royal family 'Lee Geum' (Jung il Woo) who is technically the prince, but is not recognized as one, as he was born under a mother who was from the low social class.Due to the circumstances that he is in, 'Lee Geum' is useless even though he is naturally smart and has excellent judgment.The story of 'Haechi' will depict the adventurous journey of 'Lee Geum' and three others, 'Park Moon-soo' (actor Kwon Yul), 'Yeo Ji' (actress Go A Ra), and 'Dal Moon' (actor Park Hoon), bringing justice to the country.For this drama, Jung il Woo said to have lost 14kg (30lbs) in a month for his character.After filming the very first scene, Jung il Woo commented with excitement, "I'm delighted to be returning with such a great project. It's been two years, but I feel like I'm back at home after a long trip. I'll do my best!"Many eyes are on 'Haechi' as it marks Jung il Woo's comeback after him serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker for the last two years.The first episode of 'Haechi' is scheduled to air on February 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Haechi)(SBS Star)