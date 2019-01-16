SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Shines in the Clothing from the Joseon Dynasty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Shines in the Clothing from the Joseon Dynasty

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.16 18:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Shines in the Clothing from the Joseon Dynasty
Many are impressed to see how well Korean actor Jung il Woo pulls off the look from the Joseon Dynasty.

On January 16, the production team of SBS' upcoming historical drama 'Haechi' released a set of photos of Jung il Woo online.

The photos show Jung il Woo participating in filming of the drama in the clothing from the Joseon Dynasty.

He looks very serious and seems like he has lots of things going on in his mind.Jung il Woo'Haechi' is about one member of the royal family 'Lee Geum' (Jung il Woo) who is technically the prince, but is not recognized as one, as he was born under a mother who was from the low social class.

Due to the circumstances that he is in, 'Lee Geum' is useless even though he is naturally smart and has excellent judgment.

The story of 'Haechi' will depict the adventurous journey of 'Lee Geum' and three others, 'Park Moon-soo' (actor Kwon Yul), 'Yeo Ji' (actress Go A Ra), and 'Dal Moon' (actor Park Hoon), bringing justice to the country.Jung il WooFor this drama, Jung il Woo said to have lost 14kg (30lbs) in a month for his character.

After filming the very first scene, Jung il Woo commented with excitement, "I'm delighted to be returning with such a great project. It's been two years, but I feel like I'm back at home after a long trip. I'll do my best!"Jung il WooMany eyes are on 'Haechi' as it marks Jung il Woo's comeback after him serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker for the last two years.

The first episode of 'Haechi' is scheduled to air on February 11.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Haechi)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호