[SBS Star] VIDEO: VERIVERY Takes the First Step into the World!

K-pop rookie boy group VERIVERY finally made its official debut at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On January 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', VERIVERY had a time to formally present themselves to the public.On this day, VERIVERY caught the eyes of the audience with two of its tracks 'Ring Ring Ring' and 'Alright!' of the group's debut album 'VERI-US'.It seems like 'VERI-US' will not only help VERIVERY to make a great first impression on the public, but also provide an opportunity for the members to prove their potential as an artist since all five of its tracks were co-composed and co-written by them.With the title track 'Ring Ring Ring', VERIVERY shows off the kind of allure that only a rookie group could present using two of the song's main features―fresh guitar sounds and synth sounds.Whilst watching its performance, the listeners could probably feel how much effort VERIVERY put into the stage since the harmony between the members are so amazing that it makes them appear like one big organism; not a sum of individuals.On the other hand, 'Alright' gives off a bit more exciting and festive vibe, and the song allows the audience to explore the different charms of VERIVERY.After watching the stage of 'Alright', the public might start to understand why VERIVERY was called 'the junior group of K-pop boy group VIXX' before its official debut―since the members do not even make one mistake while pulling off a such powerful and intricate choreography.Two minutes is not enough time to learn all the charms of the group, but this retro funk song full of satisfying brass sounds certainly will make the listeners remember the most distinctive trait of VERIVERY―its burning enthusiasm.Check out VERIVERY's eye-opening debut stage right now!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)