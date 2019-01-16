[SBS Star] KAI·Ha Sung Woon·TAEMIN Spotted Wearing a 'Friendship Beanie'!

Three members of K-pop boy groups KAI of EXO, Ha Sung Woon of HOTSHOT, and TAEMIN of SHINee were spotted with a matching beanie.Recently, fans discovered that KAI, Ha Sung Woon, and TAEMIN each had a beanie from the same brand in different colors.Back on November 12, KAI wore a gray beanie when he went to record SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.At that time, fans thought it was not a special beanie of any kind.Then on November 27, TAEMIN was seen wearing the same beanie in green at the airport.This was when fans thought it was possibly a matching item, but they could not be sure yet.On January 12, they were able to conclude that it was in fact another matching item of their group of friends, which include KAI, Ha Sung Woon, TAEMIN, BTS' JIMIN, HOTSHOT's Kim Timoteo, and their non-celebrity friend Kwon-ho.On this day, Ha Sung Woon and a former member of Wanna One Hwang Min Hyun held a live broadcast to interact with fans.Here, Ha Sung Woon was wearing a black beanie which was exactly same as the one that KAI and TAEMIN were wearing in November.Fans are guessing that the group of friends once again purchased a matching item just like how they all ordered a custom matching padded coat in the past as a sign of their friendship.They are known as very good friends and their friendship actually goes back to the time even before when they made debut.Their great friendship is being admired by many fans and it is putting a smile on them as well.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Wanna One' NAVER V LIVE, '1077power' Instagram, 'Plum__Boy' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)