[SBS Star] K-pop Groups Panic as the Stage Fireworks Set Off Too Dangerously Beside Them

Some dangerous stage fireworks at 'Seoul Music Awards' scared some K-pop groups.On January 15, a number of K-pop groups including BTS, iKON, Wanna One, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, and more were invited to the '28th Seoul Music Awards' that was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Towards the end of the event, BTS performed its hit song 'FAKE LOVE'.During 'FAKE LOVE', the area where K-pop groups were sitting under the stage turned into chaos due to some dangerous stage fireworks.Placed at the edges of an unused stage, the stage fireworks set off when the song built up to a climax.However, the flare and sound were so much more intense than usual that the stage fireworks startled a lot of K-pop artists around this particular stage.Some quickly ran from the stage, covered their ears, plopped down on the floor, and even brushed ashes off their hair.Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but it could have led to a serious danger if things went wrong.Fans are furious at the organizers of the awards ceremony for dangerously placing and setting off the stage fireworks.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TheGsd' 'Luxury Time호화로운 시간' YouTube)(SBS Star)