SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] K-pop Groups Panic as the Stage Fireworks Set Off Too Dangerously Beside Them
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] K-pop Groups Panic as the Stage Fireworks Set Off Too Dangerously Beside Them

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.16 17:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] K-pop Groups Panic as the Stage Fireworks Set Off Too Dangerously Beside Them
Some dangerous stage fireworks at 'Seoul Music Awards' scared some K-pop groups.

On January 15, a number of K-pop groups including BTS, iKON, Wanna One, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, and more were invited to the '28th Seoul Music Awards' that was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Towards the end of the event, BTS performed its hit song 'FAKE LOVE'.

During 'FAKE LOVE', the area where K-pop groups were sitting under the stage turned into chaos due to some dangerous stage fireworks.The Seoul Music AwardsThe Seoul Music AwardsPlaced at the edges of an unused stage, the stage fireworks set off when the song built up to a climax.

However, the flare and sound were so much more intense than usual that the stage fireworks startled a lot of K-pop artists around this particular stage.

Some quickly ran from the stage, covered their ears, plopped down on the floor, and even brushed ashes off their hair.
 

Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but it could have led to a serious danger if things went wrong.

Fans are furious at the organizers of the awards ceremony for dangerously placing and setting off the stage fireworks.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TheGsd' 'Luxury Time호화로운 시간' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호