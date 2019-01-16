[SBS Star] Does BTS Understand All the English Lyrics of Its Songs?

The members of K-pop boy group BTS played games based on their knowledge of the group's songs.On January 15 episode of BTS' variety show 'Run BTS! 2019', the seven members of BTS gathered in a hotel room to play games.The members had divided themselves into three teams―Bba (RM and JIN), Jji (JIMIN and V), and Kim Seok-jin Team (SUGA, J-HOPE, and JUNGKOOK) before the game's start.The first game seemed quite easy, as they were supposed to figure out a song of their own hidden in a noisy mix of different sounds.However, it turned out to be far more difficult than they imagined, making the members clueless.When all 10 rounds of the game were over, the three teams resulted in a three-way tie.The second game was to sing English lyrics from the group's songs in Korean.This game proved extremely tricky once again; as JIMIN could not get the right answer for his part in 'Best Of Me'―"When you say that you love me."RM laughed and said, "I didn't know there is so much English in our songs."(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)