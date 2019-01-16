SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Does BTS Understand All the English Lyrics of Its Songs?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Does BTS Understand All the English Lyrics of Its Songs?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.16 16:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Does BTS Understand All the English Lyrics of Its Songs?
The members of K-pop boy group BTS played games based on their knowledge of the group's songs.

On January 15 episode of BTS' variety show 'Run BTS! 2019', the seven members of BTS gathered in a hotel room to play games.
Run BTSThe members had divided themselves into three teams―Bba (RM and JIN), Jji (JIMIN and V), and Kim Seok-jin Team (SUGA, J-HOPE, and JUNGKOOK) before the game's start.
Run BTSThe first game seemed quite easy, as they were supposed to figure out a song of their own hidden in a noisy mix of different sounds.
Run BTSRun BTSHowever, it turned out to be far more difficult than they imagined, making the members clueless.
Run BTSWhen all 10 rounds of the game were over, the three teams resulted in a three-way tie.

The second game was to sing English lyrics from the group's songs in Korean.
Run BTSRun BTSThis game proved extremely tricky once again; as JIMIN could not get the right answer for his part in 'Best Of Me'―"When you say that you love me."
Run BTSRun BTSRM laughed and said, "I didn't know there is so much English in our songs."

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호