[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Steps out of Its Comfort Zone with a New Album
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Steps out of Its Comfort Zone with a New Album

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.17 17:11
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Steps out of Its Comfort Zone with a New Album
K-pop girl group Apink returned to its fans' loving arms after six months.

On January 13, Apink mesmerized the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with a cleverly named title track and a sweet ballad song.
ApinkThe title track '%%' (Eung Eung) of Apink's 8th mini album 'PERCENT' is an adorable dance song full of
addictive electro sounds which catches the ears of the listeners at once.
ApinkIt seems like Apink gets better and better at utilizing teen slang words since the name of this album's
title track is also a result of smart wordplay just like its previous title track 'I'm so sick' of its seventh mini album 'ONE & SIX'.

For the past eight years, the members of Apink presented themselves in a certain way and did not
take any chances to step out of their comfort zone; but all of that started to change about a year ago.
ApinkWith the seventh mini album which was released in July 2018, Apink slowly shifted its gears and started to portray the charismatic side of the group instead of showing off their feminine and romantic side.
 

Such efforts not only made the public see Apink in a whole new light, but also gave the group a courage to take a further step and explore other genres of music just like the tracks included on this album.
ApinkThe other track 'Hug Me' is another great example that proves Apink's will to expand its musical
spectrum since the members do not use any other methods than their own voice to make an impression
on the public.
ApinkEven though the track 'Hug Me' is categorized as a R&B/ballad song, it would not be weird or strange at all to add a bit of a choreography to this song since the song has a certain groove and a power that could make the listeners move their body.

If you want to observe Apink's notable growth yourself, make sure to check out its comeback stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
