[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Steps out of Its Comfort Zone with a New Album

K-pop girl group Apink returned to its fans' loving arms after six months.On January 13, Apink mesmerized the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with a cleverly named title track and a sweet ballad song.The title track '%%' (Eung Eung) of Apink's 8th mini album 'PERCENT' is an adorable dance song full ofaddictive electro sounds which catches the ears of the listeners at once.It seems like Apink gets better and better at utilizing teen slang words since the name of this album'stitle track is also a result of smart wordplay just like its previous title track 'I'm so sick' of its seventh mini album 'ONE & SIX'.For the past eight years, the members of Apink presented themselves in a certain way and did nottake any chances to step out of their comfort zone; but all of that started to change about a year ago.With the seventh mini album which was released in July 2018, Apink slowly shifted its gears and started to portray the charismatic side of the group instead of showing off their feminine and romantic side.Such efforts not only made the public see Apink in a whole new light, but also gave the group a courage to take a further step and explore other genres of music just like the tracks included on this album.The other track 'Hug Me' is another great example that proves Apink's will to expand its musicalspectrum since the members do not use any other methods than their own voice to make an impressionon the public.Even though the track 'Hug Me' is categorized as a R&B/ballad song, it would not be weird or strange at all to add a bit of a choreography to this song since the song has a certain groove and a power that could make the listeners move their body.If you want to observe Apink's notable growth yourself, make sure to check out its comeback stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)