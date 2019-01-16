SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Finds SUGA Adjusting the Height of the Microphone Stand Hilarious
[SBS Star] BTS Finds SUGA Adjusting the Height of the Microphone Stand Hilarious

The members of K-pop boy group BTS burst out laughing as they saw its member SUGA struggling with the microphone stand that was too high for him.

On January 15, BTS attended the '28th Seoul Music Awards' that was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, BTS won Daesang (grand prize) and gave a heartwarming acceptance speech thanking fans around the globe.

Starting with the leader RM, JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, then V took time to share their feeling upon receiving Daesang.
BTSAfterwards, the host Shin Dong-yup asked, "What are you going to do after this today?"

SUGA moved forward to the microphone to answer his question and began talking.

However, the microphone was too high for him that he had to stand on his tiptoes and hold it uncomfortably with both hands.BTSAfter saying a couple of words, SUGA commented, "Hold on, I think this is too high for me."

All BTS members laughed so much while watching SUGA that they could not stop themselves from laughing until SUGA finished his sentence.

They looked like a playful group of friends who love seeing each other struggling.
 
Some may wonder though, "But how did JIMIN speak using that microphone stand? Isn't JIMIN about the same height as SUGA?"

As a matter of fact, JIMIN also struggled with the microphone stand; it was just that the camera only caught this for a brief moment.

When it was JIMIN's turn to speak, JIMIN was seen looking lost for a few seconds after noticing that the microphone stand was too high for him, but he quickly slid it to the side to speak.BTSBTSBTSMeanwhile, BTS won three awards in total―including Bonsang (main award), the Best Album award, and Daesang at this year's 'Seoul Music Awards'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards) 

(SBS Star)      
