SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Makes Its Fans Burst Into Tears at the Last Awards Ceremony
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Makes Its Fans Burst Into Tears at the Last Awards Ceremony

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.16 15:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Makes Its Fans Burst Into Tears at the Last Awards Ceremony
The touching moment of K-pop boy group Wanna One brought tears to the audience of 'Seoul Music Awards'.

On January 15, Wanna One made appearance at the '28th Seoul Music Awards' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
Wanna OneHaving the group's one year and a half long of journey ended on December 31, 2018, 'Seoul Music Awards' was the very last awards ceremony for Wanna One.

On this day, Wanna One took two trophies home―Fandom School award and Bonsang (main award), and mesmerized the entire audience with its beautiful performance.
Wanna OneAs soon as the event came to an end, the 11 members of Wanna One gathered in a circle, hugged, and expressed their thanks to one another.
Wanna OneThat night, the members shared photos they took at the event with an emotional message to their fans on the group's official social media account.
Wanna OneThey wrote, "Words like 'always', 'together', and 'promise' used to be so obvious to us, but everything will be a memory from now on. However, we will 'always' be 'together'. We 'promise' you! Wannable."
Wanna OneMeanwhile, the members of Wanna One are expected to go separate ways after the group's final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.
 
(Credit= 'SugarRush_9699' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호