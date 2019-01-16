[SBS Star] Wanna One Makes Its Fans Burst Into Tears at the Last Awards Ceremony

The touching moment of K-pop boy group Wanna One brought tears to the audience of 'Seoul Music Awards'.On January 15, Wanna One made appearance at the '28th Seoul Music Awards' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Having the group's one year and a half long of journey ended on December 31, 2018, 'Seoul Music Awards' was the very last awards ceremony for Wanna One.On this day, Wanna One took two trophies home―Fandom School award and Bonsang (main award), and mesmerized the entire audience with its beautiful performance.As soon as the event came to an end, the 11 members of Wanna One gathered in a circle, hugged, and expressed their thanks to one another.That night, the members shared photos they took at the event with an emotional message to their fans on the group's official social media account.They wrote, "Words like 'always', 'together', and 'promise' used to be so obvious to us, but everything will be a memory from now on. However, we will 'always' be 'together'. We 'promise' you! Wannable."Meanwhile, the members of Wanna One are expected to go separate ways after the group's final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.(Credit= 'SugarRush_9699' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)