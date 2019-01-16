SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shows off Her Move During BTS' Stage!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shows off Her Move During BTS' Stage!

작성 2019.01.16
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI turned the bleachers into her own stage during BTS' performance.

On January 15, the '28th Seoul Music Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
SEULGIOn this day, BTS completely mesmerized the audience with its transcendent performance after receiving three awards in total including Daesang (grand prize), Bonsang (main award), and the Best Album award.

While performing two of its beloved tracks 'FAKE LOVE' and 'IDOL', BTS swept the entire crowd off of their feet and made them go wild.
SEULGIIt seems like the audience was not the only one who was hypnotized by BTS' numerous charms since Red Velvet's SEULGI also got pretty excited while watching the group's jaw-dropping stage.
SEULGISEULGI, who was watching BTS' performance on the bleachers clapped her hands and even danced a little as if she was trying to enjoy the music with her whole body.
SEULGIShe only danced for a few seconds but the way she moved her body was so beautiful that she was able to catch the eyes of many within just a few seconds.
SEULGIAfter watching this video of SEULGI, her fans commented, "I'm watching this video for the 100th time.", "Please drop a video of you dancing to this song, SEULGI!", "I can't stop staring at her.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet won Bonsang at the '28th Seoul Music Awards'.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Mera' '비몽' 'JIMIN BCD' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
