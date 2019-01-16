SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO's Fans Discover the Hidden Meaning Behind His Autographs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO's Fans Discover the Hidden Meaning Behind His Autographs

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.16 14:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SUHOs Fans Discover the Hidden Meaning Behind His Autographs
K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO has two different autographs, and his fans are very touched by the meaning behind them.

Recently, one EXO-L (the name of EXO's fan club) shared photos of SUHO's autographs online, pointing out that his autograph changes depending on the situation.
EXO SUHOWhen SUHO is signing an autograph as EXO's leader, he always includes a wing underneath his name.
EXO SUHOHowever, you can see the wing is gone when he signs an autograph as an actor Kim Jun-myeon.
EXO SUHOAccording to EXO-Ls, SUHO adds the wing to his autograph because he has his members to protect as the leader of EXO.

His stage name 'SUHO' also means 'protection' or 'safeguard' in Korean.
EXO SUHOFans commented, "EXO's guardian angel SUHO... The best leader in the world.", "How thoughtful! This truly melts my heart.", and many more.

Meanwhile, EXO won two awards at the '28th Seoul Music Awards'―Bonsang (main award) and Hallyu Special award on January 15.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호