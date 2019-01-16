[SBS Star] EXO SUHO's Fans Discover the Hidden Meaning Behind His Autographs

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO has two different autographs, and his fans are very touched by the meaning behind them.Recently, one EXO-L (the name of EXO's fan club) shared photos of SUHO's autographs online, pointing out that his autograph changes depending on the situation.When SUHO is signing an autograph as EXO's leader, he always includes a wing underneath his name.However, you can see the wing is gone when he signs an autograph as an actor Kim Jun-myeon.According to EXO-Ls, SUHO adds the wing to his autograph because he has his members to protect as the leader of EXO.His stage name 'SUHO' also means 'protection' or 'safeguard' in Korean.Fans commented, "EXO's guardian angel SUHO... The best leader in the world.", "How thoughtful! This truly melts my heart.", and many more.Meanwhile, EXO won two awards at the '28th Seoul Music Awards'―Bonsang (main award) and Hallyu Special award on January 15.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)