[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun in Talks to Lead SBS' New Drama

Korean actor Lee Sang Yun is in talks to join SBS' new drama as the male lead.On January 16, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Lee Sang Yun has confirmed his appearance in SBS' upcoming drama 'These Women Have Secrets' (literal translation) as the leading character.In response to this report, Lee Sang Yun's management agency J,WIDE-COMPANY stated, "Lee Sang Yun has been offered a role in 'These Women Have Secrets'. He is carefully going over the script at the moment, but the decision has not been made yet."Not much information about 'These Women Have Secrets' has been revealed yet, but it has been said that the story will be portraying people at one department store.If Lee Sang Yun decides to star in this drama, it will mean it is his return on small screen as an actor in about a year after his last drama 'About Time' that ended last July.Currently, Lee Sang Yun takes an active part in SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' with comedian Yang Se-hyung, K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae, and singer/actor Lee Seung Gi.A lot of people are curious whether if he will also say "Yes." to SBS' drama.The drama is scheduled to start broadcasting some time in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= J,WIDE-COMPANY, SBS funE/ARENA)(SBS Star)