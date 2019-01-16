SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Express Concerns over BTS JUNGKOOK's Health
Fans are concerned about JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS after seeing him almost collapsed at an awards ceremony.

On January 15, the '28th Seoul Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
BTSOn this day, BTS won three awards in total―Bonsang (main award), the Best Album award, and Daesang (grand prize)―and drummed up the festivity with its stellar performance.
JUNGKOOKHowever, the festive atmosphere has turned concerning to many BTS fans after JUNGKOOK was seen stumbling, feeling dizzy, and even being escorted by staff members.
JUNGKOOKFans assume JUNGKOOK is in bad health condition due to BTS' busy world tour schedule.

They commented, "I honestly don't need endless BTS content. What I need is for the boys to have some good rest.", "This breaks my heart. Please take care of yourself, JUNGKOOK.", "Hope he'll be alright. Get well soon!", and many more.
JUNGKOOK
Fans also wished for his fast recovery by trending '#GetWellSoonJUNGKOOK' hashtag online.

Meanwhile, BTS resumes its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour in Fukuoka, Japan on February 16 and 17.

(Credit= KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards, 'jungkookeuphor7' 'agustdickian' 'montae_koo' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
