[SBS Star] Kim Min-suk's Military Photos Bring Back Memories of 'Descendants of the Sun'
[SBS Star] Kim Min-suk's Military Photos Bring Back Memories of 'Descendants of the Sun'

작성 2019.01.16 11:40
Korean actor Kim Min-suk's photos in the military uniform are taking many back to the time when they watched 'Descendants of the Sun'.

On January 15, Kim Min-suk gave an update on his life by posting two photos on his social media account.

The photos show Kim Min-suk in the military uniform outside of his military base, presumably taken on his day off.Kim Min-sukIn one picture Kim Min-suk is posing on a street while staring at something in distance, and the other picture is of Kim Min-suk at a restaurant with lots of dishes in front of him.

The caption, "A private's dream." shows how delighted Kim Min-suk is to be having a meal that is not from the military meal service.Kim Min-sukKim Min-suk in the military uniform reminded a lot of fans of him in KBS' hit drama 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016) where he gained a cute nickname 'a baby soldier'.Kim Min-sukKim Min-suk began serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier on December 10, and is expected to be discharged from the military in July 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'samuliesword' Instagram, KBS Descendants of the Sun)

(SBS Star) 
