[SBS Star] BTS Mentions Its Comeback & Gives a Big Shout-out to Fans

K-pop boy group BTS mentioned its upcoming return and thanked fans after winning the grand prize at 'Seoul Music Awards'.On January 15, the '28th Seoul Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul where BTS took Daesang (grand prize).When BTS was named Daesang, all seven members―JIN, JIMIN, RM, SUGA, JUNGKOOK, V, and J-HOPE walked up to the stage looking stunned.The leader RM grabbed the microphone in front of him to deliver a special message to fans.RM said, "This is our second time winning Daesang at 'Seoul Music Awards'. Daesang is an award that is hard to even win once. I would like to thank all ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) around the world for the support. It may be hard to believe, but we, BTS, are your fans too. What I mean by that is, your stories, energy, voices inspire us, and influence our music and performances. I just want you to know that you are part of our albums and performances."He continued, "It's the new year, and I'm sure everybody gets the kind of feeling like they have to look back on things and jot down some resolutions, which they will soon forget. I've also been thinking a lot about us these days. But I came to the conclusion that we should just continue doing how we've been doing, and keep doing our best."RM went on, "I actually watched some videos from our early debut days to see what drove us to work hard at that time, why we started, why we joined Big Hit Entertainment and ended up as BTS. In the end, I realized that it was entirely because of our love for music, performances, and you. Please know that our music and performances are like fan letters sent to you from us as your fans. I hope you'll discover those sounds in our fan letters. We'll always be each other's fans and idols. We love you."Then, the rest of members took turns to show their gratitude to fans.Afterwards, the host Shin Dong-yup asked, "What are you going to do after this today?"SUGA answered, "We're preparing for an album, so we will probably go and continue working on our new songs."As JIN had also mentioned that BTS will be returning soon during his acceptance speech before BTS received Daesang, ARMY in the audience yell out a loud cheer in excitement.At this year's 'Seoul Music Awards', BTS took three trophies home in total; including Bonsang (main award), the Best Album award, and Daesang (grand prize).(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards)(SBS Star)