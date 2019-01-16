[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Unveils the Third Member of TXT: HUENINGKAI

The next member of Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has been revealed.On January 16 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment released the profile photos of HUENINGKAI, who will be the third member of TXT following YEONJUN and SOOBIN.In his introduction film, HUENINGKAI's cute, boyish charms stand out as jumps in a convenience store, walks around the city of Seoul, meets with an adorable dog.According the agency, HUENINGKAI is 16 years old (born in 2002), and is an American citizen.Just like they did for YEONJUN and SOOBIN, K-pop fans did some research on HUENINGKAI and dug up some old photos of him.You can check out HUENINGKAI's past photos below.(Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)