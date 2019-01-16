SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Sings About How Much He Misses His Ex-lover
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Sings About How Much He Misses His Ex-lover

작성 2019.01.16 18:06
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Sings About How Much He Misses His Ex-lover
RyeoWook of K-pop boy group Super Junior sublimated the agony of a breakup into a work of art.

On January 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', RyeoWook demonstrated the most beautiful way to express one's remorse and regrets accompanied by a bitter breakup.
RyeoWookThere is one thing that differentiates RyeoWook's title track 'I'm not over you' of his second mini album 'Drunk on love' from other sad pop ballad songs―the use of his emotions.
RyeoWookCompare to other breakup songs, RyeoWook just calmly expresses how he feels and explains how his lover's departure took a toll on him instead of coming on too strong or trying to force things that are not meant to happen.
RyeoWookBut the cherry on top of his flawless performance has to be his unbelievably sweet falsetto since the minute RyeoWook hits the high note with his beautiful voice, it will instantly make the listeners forget the fact that this is actually a breakup song; not a serenade.
RyeoWookAlso, the fact that he can hypnotize the entire crowd only using his voice proves the fact that RyeoWook does not need any other tools to catch the eyes of the audience even though his dance moves and ability to interact with the audience are just as good as his singing skills.

If you are looking for a song that could warm your heart just like a nice hot cup of cocoa, make sure to check out the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
