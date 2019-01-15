[SBS Star] Fans Gasp as They Spot THE BOYZ at an Amusement Park!

Fans were shocked to see K-pop boy group THE BOYZ hanging out at the same amusement park as them today.On January 15, the members of THE BOYZ were spotted at a popular amusement park located in Jamsil-dong, eastern Seoul.Some wondered whether if the members of THE BOYZ went to the amusement park on their day off, but it apparently looked like they were filming something because there were cameras everywhere.According to some lucky fans who got to see THE BOYZ, they saw the members going on some rides, skating at the ice rink, and pretty much just enjoying everything they could there.These lucky fans shared pictures they took of THE BOYZ online and left very similar comments.The comments were all to do with THE BOYZ's unbelievable handsomeness and body ratio.They said, "I was like 'Is this what it takes to be a K-pop idol?' They were seriously so good-looking!", "I just couldn't close my mouth upon seeing THE BOYZ. Just wow.", "I'm dying, guys. THE BOYZ was lining up behind me. Can you believe this? My heart is still racing like crazy!", and so on.These comments made fans who were not at the amusement park all jealous.Meanwhile, THE BOYZ has been busy promoting its third mini album 'THE ONLY' since November 29.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)