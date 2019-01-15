SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "You Are So Good-looking" NCT TAEYONG Gets Loved by Kids
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "You Are So Good-looking" NCT TAEYONG Gets Loved by Kids

작성 2019.01.15
It turned out K-pop boy group NCT's leader TAEYONG was not only popular among K-pop lovers, but also among elementary school students.

On January 11, NCT unveiled a special video of its members TAEYONG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO spending a day with students at one elementary school in Korea.NCTThey had turned themselves into teachers and taken care of the students for a day.

TAEYONG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO spent quality time with students and became close through various classroom activities and conversations.NCTNCTNCTDuring lunch, TAEYONG sat in the middle of some students, and sweetly asked and answered some questions while eating.

At one moment, one of the male students next to TAEYONG tapped his arms and indicated his friend wanted to tell TAEYONG something.

His friend told TAEYONG, "You are so good-looking."NCTNCTTAEYONG responded right away, "Oh thank you! You too. You are really awesome," making the student shy.

Some time after, one student even brought a cup of water for TAEYONG.

This video showed TAEYONG's friendly and kind personality very well.
 

Meanwhile, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 is holding its first tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' on January 26 and 27.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
