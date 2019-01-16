SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Fell for You for 'MILLIONS' of Reasons!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Fell for You for 'MILLIONS' of Reasons!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.16 17:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Fell for You for MILLIONS of Reasons!
K-pop boy group WINNER certainly knows a way to make its fans feel loved.

On January 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', the members of WINNER turned into affectionate little angels who cannot stop expressing their love.
WINNERWINNER's new single 'MILLIONS' gives the listeners as much as energy and freshness as a cool soda, and provides just the right amount of warmth that could keep them warm through these cold winter nights.
WINNERAlso, it appears that WINNER has done the impossible while working on this single since the track sounds so sophisticated and delicate but also seems to have a kind of perkiness that only a rookie or a teenage artist could present.
WINNEROne better brace themselves before watching WINNER's last stage since it not only will leave its fans wanting more, but also make them count the days till the members return to the stage.
WINNERHowever, listening to the track might not be such a bad idea after all since this song will help them find 'MILLIONS' of reasons to love themselves.

Click the video below and let WINNER sweep you off your feet for the one last time!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호