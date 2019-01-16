[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Fell for You for 'MILLIONS' of Reasons!

K-pop boy group WINNER certainly knows a way to make its fans feel loved.On January 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', the members of WINNER turned into affectionate little angels who cannot stop expressing their love.WINNER's new single 'MILLIONS' gives the listeners as much as energy and freshness as a cool soda, and provides just the right amount of warmth that could keep them warm through these cold winter nights.Also, it appears that WINNER has done the impossible while working on this single since the track sounds so sophisticated and delicate but also seems to have a kind of perkiness that only a rookie or a teenage artist could present.One better brace themselves before watching WINNER's last stage since it not only will leave its fans wanting more, but also make them count the days till the members return to the stage.However, listening to the track might not be such a bad idea after all since this song will help them find 'MILLIONS' of reasons to love themselves.Click the video below and let WINNER sweep you off your feet for the one last time!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)