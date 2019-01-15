SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O.'s Photo Shoot for a Magazine with His Dog 'Mukmool'!
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO and actress Park So Dam landed on the cover of a magazine with their adorable pet dogs.

On January 15, an entertainment lifestyle magazine '1st Look' released the cover and the pictorial of D.O. and Park So Dam for its latest issue.EXO D.O.D.O., Park So DamAccording to the magazine, this is the first time for both D.O. and Park So Dam to pose for a pictorial with their dogs.
D.O., Park So DamD.O., Park So DamDressed in simple yet vivid-colored outfits, D.O. and Park So Dam posed against backdrops that give off dreamy, retro vibes.
DogsAccompanied by their cute pet dogs 'Mukmool' (D.O.'s Poodle) and 'Bongsook' (Park So Dam's Japanese Spitz), the two actors successfully completed their photo shoot for the magazine's cover.
UnderdogMeanwhile, the upcoming animated film 'Underdog' featuring D.O. and Park So Dam as voice actors is set to hit theaters on January 16.

(Credit= '1stlookofficial' Instagram, NEW)

(SBS Star) 
