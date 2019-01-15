SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Has a Special Fan Meeting with His Baby Niece
작성 2019.01.15 16:47
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho held a special fan meeting just for his baby niece Eun-chae.

On January 13, U-KNOW Yunho's younger sister shared pictures of her daughter at a special fan meeting by U-KNOW Yunho on her social media account.

She wrote, "He has found some time for a fan meeting with Eun-chae despite his hectic schedule. Uncle U-KNOW Yunho loves Eun-chae."U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoIn the pictures, U-KNOW Yunho is signing his autograph on two of TVXQ!'s recent albums while playing around with Eun-chae and showing some cute moves to her.

There are also pictures of him handing the autographed albums to her as if she is one of his precious fans at a fan signing event.U-KNOW YunhoEun-chae seems curious of what U-KNOW Yunho is doing; she looks at him closely, watches his hand signing his autograph, and holds the albums in her hands.

This priceless moment is putting a smile on many.U-KNOW YunhoPreviously in September, U-KNOW Yunho was seen meeting Eun-chae for the first time on MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone'.

At that time, U-KNOW Yunho could not take his eyes off her and showed the world how much he adored her.

Eun-chae has grown a lot since then, but his love does not seem to have changed a single bit.U-KNOW YunhoMeanwhile, TVXQ! welcomed its 15th anniversary on December 26 and released a special album 'New Chapter #2 : The Truth of Love' as a gift for fans.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jjung_ji_hye_' Instagram, MBC I Live Alone)

(SBS Star)   
