[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Has a Special Fan Meeting with His Baby Niece

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho held a special fan meeting just for his baby niece Eun-chae.On January 13, U-KNOW Yunho's younger sister shared pictures of her daughter at a special fan meeting by U-KNOW Yunho on her social media account.She wrote, "He has found some time for a fan meeting with Eun-chae despite his hectic schedule. Uncle U-KNOW Yunho loves Eun-chae."In the pictures, U-KNOW Yunho is signing his autograph on two of TVXQ!'s recent albums while playing around with Eun-chae and showing some cute moves to her.There are also pictures of him handing the autographed albums to her as if she is one of his precious fans at a fan signing event.Eun-chae seems curious of what U-KNOW Yunho is doing; she looks at him closely, watches his hand signing his autograph, and holds the albums in her hands.This priceless moment is putting a smile on many.Previously in September, U-KNOW Yunho was seen meeting Eun-chae for the first time on MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone'.At that time, U-KNOW Yunho could not take his eyes off her and showed the world how much he adored her.Eun-chae has grown a lot since then, but his love does not seem to have changed a single bit.Meanwhile, TVXQ! welcomed its 15th anniversary on December 26 and released a special album 'New Chapter #2 : The Truth of Love' as a gift for fans.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jjung_ji_hye_' Instagram, MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)