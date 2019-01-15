[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG & Shin Ye Eun's First Read-through for Their Upcoming Drama

Photos of K-pop boy group GOT7's member JINYOUNG and actress Shin Ye Eun from their first read-through of a drama have been released.On January 15, the production team of tvN's new drama 'He Is Psychometric' gave a sneak peek of the cast's first script reading.'He Is Psychometric' is a romance-thriller drama that tells the story of 'Lee Ahn' (JINYOUNG), a man with a psychometric ability, and 'Yoon Jae-in' (Shin Ye Eun), a woman who hides a deep wound in her heart.Before the script reading, the cast members took turns to share words of determination for the drama.JINYOUNG said, "I will do well not to cause any harm to the drama," while Shin Ye Eun said, "I will do my best!"As the read-through goes on, JINYOUNG and Shin Ye Eun were seen fully immersed themselves into their characters.The two leads created synergy that went beyond everyone's expectation, bringing big smiles and friendly atmosphere to the room.A staff from the production team commented, "The atmosphere of the read-through was very harmonious. I believe that the passion of young actors and the dignity of veteran actors created a great synergy. It will be a drama that brings warmth and joy to viewers."'He Is Psychometric' is slated to air its first episode in March.(Credit= tvN He Is Psychometric)(SBS Star)