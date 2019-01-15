[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Gets Embarrassed After Making the Cutest Mistake in His Speech

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was spotted covering his face in embarrassment after saying one word that changed the meaning of everything.On January 13, the second day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' took place in Nagoya, Japan.At the end of the concert, each member of BTS delivered a message to their fans.When it was JIMIN's turn, he talked in Japanese although he is not perfect at it, "It was so fun today. Thank you so much for giving us another set of great memories. It's the new year, and there are many things that I want to say."Until this moment, fans were listening to his words with a smile while going, "Awww."Then, they suddenly went completely silent as JIMIN went on to say, "But today, I want to say this to just one person."When JIMIN began to notice fans stirring up in confusion and displeasure, his fellow member RM quickly corrected JIMIN, "One thing."JIMIN turned red and repeated, "Just one thing! Just one thing!"As the embarrassment built up in him, JIMIN shouted, "Ahh!" and plopped down on stage.After getting up, JIMIN continued telling fans what he had in mind, "I think being happy is the most important thing in life. Whatever you do, wherever you are, I think it's good as long as you feel happy there. Did you feel happy today?"JIMIN laughed after hearing ARMY(the name of BTS' fan club)'s loud answer of "Yes!", then wrapped up his speech by saying, "Thank you. I hope to see you soon again! I love you very much!"JIMIN's speech was so deep that it touched fans' hearts, but his adorable reaction to the mistake is something that fans are still screaming over at.Meanwhile, BTS will end the Japanese leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with a two-day concert in Fukuoka on February 16 and 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Lie by Moonlight' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)