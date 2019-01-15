SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Gets Embarrassed After Making the Cutest Mistake in His Speech
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Gets Embarrassed After Making the Cutest Mistake in His Speech

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.15 15:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Gets Embarrassed After Making the Cutest Mistake in His Speech
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was spotted covering his face in embarrassment after saying one word that changed the meaning of everything.

On January 13, the second day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' took place in Nagoya, Japan.BTSAt the end of the concert, each member of BTS delivered a message to their fans.

When it was JIMIN's turn, he talked in Japanese although he is not perfect at it, "It was so fun today. Thank you so much for giving us another set of great memories. It's the new year, and there are many things that I want to say."JIMINUntil this moment, fans were listening to his words with a smile while going, "Awww."

Then, they suddenly went completely silent as JIMIN went on to say, "But today, I want to say this to just one person."JIMINWhen JIMIN began to notice fans stirring up in confusion and displeasure, his fellow member RM quickly corrected JIMIN, "One thing."

JIMIN turned red and repeated, "Just one thing! Just one thing!"

As the embarrassment built up in him, JIMIN shouted, "Ahh!" and plopped down on stage.JIMINJIMINAfter getting up, JIMIN continued telling fans what he had in mind, "I think being happy is the most important thing in life. Whatever you do, wherever you are, I think it's good as long as you feel happy there. Did you feel happy today?"JIMINJIMIN laughed after hearing ARMY(the name of BTS' fan club)'s loud answer of "Yes!", then wrapped up his speech by saying, "Thank you. I hope to see you soon again! I love you very much!"

JIMIN's speech was so deep that it touched fans' hearts, but his adorable reaction to the mistake is something that fans are still screaming over at.
 

Meanwhile, BTS will end the Japanese leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with a two-day concert in Fukuoka on February 16 and 17.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Lie by Moonlight' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호