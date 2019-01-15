SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] People are Amazed at This Boy Group Member's Professionalism
[SBS Star] People are Amazed at This Boy Group Member's Professionalism

작성 2019.01.15 15:14
RENJUN of K-pop boy group NCT shared the behind story of the group's stage on a year-end music festival.

On January 12, NCT's RENJUN, JENO, and JAEMIN sat down for a live broadcast to interact with their fans.
NCT DREAMDuring the live broadcast, the members talked about NCT DREAM's special performance at '2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' held on December 31.
NCT DREAMDuring the stage, fans noticed RENJUN was breathing heavily and wiping his nose constantly throughout his performance.

Fans suspect he was sniffling from a cold, but it turns out RENJUN was having a nosebleed in the middle of his stage and was wiping his nose to clean out the blood.
NCT DREAMRENJUN explained, "I had a nosebleed before I went up to the stage. I wiped off the blood and thought it was okay. However, as soon as I stood on stage, I felt the blood dripping down again. That's why I had to take a deep breath during my part."

He continued, "I couldn't even sing properly. I felt bad because it was the very last stage of the year."

RENJUN added that he even forgot to move to his spot after he saw a blood drop on the stage.
NCT DREAMAfter RENJUN shared the behind story of the stage, fans expressed how impressed they are to see him perfectly delivering the performance despite the urgent situation.

They commented, "He is so professional. I'm honestly impressed.", "He was so worried about ruining the stage instead of worrying about himself. You handled it so well!", and many more.
NCT DREAMMeanwhile, NCT DREAM released a special winter track 'Candle Light' on December 27.

(Credit= 2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, 'NCT' NAVER V LIVE, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
