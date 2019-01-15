SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Past Photos of TXT's Leader SOOBIN Gain Attention
[SBS Star] The Past Photos of TXT's Leader SOOBIN Gain Attention

New K-pop boy group TXT, also known as the junior group of a global pop sensation BTS, is continuing to grab the attention of everyone after the release of its members' photos.

On January 13, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the second member of the group SOOBIN following YEONJUN.

No specific information about SOOBIN has been revealed yet besides the fact that he is the leader of TXT and 18 years old, but it looks like SOOBIN has successfully captured the hearts of many already.
 

Soon after Big Hit Entertainment released photos and video of SOOBIN, fans dug up photos of him from the past and shared them online.

Within a few hours, SOOBIN's past photos were spread everywhere online.

There were photos of SOOBIN from the young age to when he was at school.SOOBINSOOBINFans left similar comments under them, they said, "How cute! Was there even a single moment in his life when he wasn't cute?", "Oh my...! I think I've found love of my life.", "Okay, I think I stan SOOBIN already. I can't wait until he debuts!", and so on.

Even though SOOBIN has not yet made debut, his popularity seem to be soaring up to the sky.SOOBINSOOBINSOOBINSOOBINTXT stands for 'Tomorrow X Together', and it is pronounced as "tomorrow by together."

Big Hit Entertainment is slowly revealing the members one by one at the moment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'BigHitEnt' Twitter, Online Community)  

(SBS Star) 
