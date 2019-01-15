SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Little Mix Wishes to Collaborate with BLACKPINK?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Little Mix Wishes to Collaborate with BLACKPINK?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.15 13:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Little Mix Wishes to Collaborate with BLACKPINK?
British girl group Little Mix expressed its wish to collaborate with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.
Little Mix, BLACKPINKOn January 13, one fan asked one of Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall, "Jade, can you collab with a girl group? K-pop maybe."
Little MixNot long after, Little Mix's official social media account replied, "A BLACKPINK collab would be pretty amazing."
Little MixLittle Mix is a 4-member British girl group formed in 2011 through the audition program 'The X Factor'.

After winning the competition, the four members of Little Mix―Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall―signed with Syco Music to kick start their mainstream music career.
Little Mix, BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK kicked off its first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]', throwing concerts in various cities all across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia.

(Credit= 'LittleMix' Twitter, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호