[SBS Star] Little Mix Wishes to Collaborate with BLACKPINK?

British girl group Little Mix expressed its wish to collaborate with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On January 13, one fan asked one of Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall, "Jade, can you collab with a girl group? K-pop maybe."Not long after, Little Mix's official social media account replied, "A BLACKPINK collab would be pretty amazing."Little Mix is a 4-member British girl group formed in 2011 through the audition program 'The X Factor'.After winning the competition, the four members of Little Mix―Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall―signed with Syco Music to kick start their mainstream music career.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK kicked off its first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]', throwing concerts in various cities all across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia.(Credit= 'LittleMix' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)