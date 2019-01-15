SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung il Woo's Drastic Weight Loss Leads to Poor Health
Korean actor Jung il Woo was spotted passionately engaging in filming of his drama despite the fact that he was just recovered from being ill.

On January 14, SBS funE reported that Jung il Woo recently suffered from severe cold sores.

Cold sores are a common viral infection by the herpes simplex virus 1, and it is caused when your immune system is weakened.

The symptoms include breaking out of small fluid-filled blisters around the lips, and also fatigue and fever in some cases.Jung il WooJung il Woo said to have had extreme cold sores that he was exhausted and feverish for about two weeks since December.

One of Jung il Woo's staff explained, "Jung il Woo has lost too much weight in a short period. We believe that is the main cause of the sudden sickness."

He/she added, "Actually, Jung il Woo has lost 14kg (30lbs) in a month for his role in the drama. I think his immune system has weakened because of it."

Fortunately, it has been said that Jung il Woo has almost recovered from the infection and is able to focus on filming the drama.Jung il WooCurrently, Jung il Woo is filming an upcoming historical drama 'Haechi' as 'Lee Geum', the prince who is not recognized as one due to his mother's social class.

'Haechi' is set to air its first episode on February 11.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Haechi, 'SBSNOW' YouTube, SBS funE, 'Officialjungilwoo' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
