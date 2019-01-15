[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Turns into Prince Charming at BTS' Japan Concert

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN mesmerized his fans with a jaw-dropping solo stage.On January 12, BTS held a concert in Japan as a part of its ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.On this day, JIN wowed the audience with his solo track 'Epiphany' from the group's repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.JIN's solo track 'Epiphany' received a tremendous love from the fans since the song's lyrics not only helped them realized the importance of self-love, but also taught them how such behavior could change their lives for the better.His fans must have felt like they became a part of a fairy tale when JIN showed up on stage playing piano since every bit of his performance starting from his stage costume to the way he presented himself to the audience was simply magnificent.With his ash brown hair, white shirt, and black jacket, JIN literally looked like he just walked out of a princess movie.After melting the audience's hearts with his impressive piano performance, JIN walked down the stairs to interact with his fans on a better level and wrapped up the rest part of his song using another beautiful instrument―his voice.After this video of JIN went viral online, his fans commented, "This is so breathtaking.", "Thank you for capturing such a precious moment.", "There's my prince charming", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 19 with the concert in Singapore.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Apple Tape BTS' YouTube)(SBS Star)