[SBS Star] Will Son Ye-jin & Jung Hae In Reunite for Another Romance Drama?

Korean actress Son Ye-jin and actor Jung Hae In might be starring in another romance drama together.On January 14, it was reported that both Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae In were in talks to join MBC's new romance drama 'Spring Night' (literal translation).In response to the report, both Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae In's management agency stated, "The script for 'Spring Night' is certainly being reviewed at the moment, but nothing has been confirmed yet."'Spring Night' will be produced by director Ahn Pan-seok and writer Kim Eun of last year's hit drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' starring Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae In.They have thought of another romantic love story to produce, and once again wanted to work with Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae In for it.The story of 'Spring Night' is about long-time lovers looking back on their relationship upon discussing marriage, and getting to experience the feeling of being newly in love.Son Ye-jin has been offered to play the role of a librarian 'Lee Jung-in', and Jung Hae In received an offer to play the role of a guy who she unexpectedly falls in love with.If Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae In accept their offer, they would be reuniting in about a year.While there are lots of supportive fans as Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae In showed an amazing chemistry in 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food', some are worried that they are reuniting too soon.Anyhow, many eyes are on the decision that the two stars are going to make.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)