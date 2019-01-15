[SBS Star] JENNIE Assures Fans that BLACKPINK will Take Good Care of LISA

"it's okay, we'll take care of lisa, wherever we go." - jennie kimpic.twitter.com/0pCHrz80mR — 나나 (@parkimanoban) 2019년 1월 12일

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE showed support for her fellow member LISA.Recently, the hashtag '#RespectLISA' trended on various social media platforms after LISA was attacked with malicious, racist comments about her looks.Then on January 11 to 13, BLACKPINK visited LISA's hometown, Bangkok, for the group's first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.During the concert held on January 12, JENNIE indirectly mentioned the recent issue.JENNIE said, "You guys should be very proud of our LISA. She's been healthy, she's been strong, and she's been positive. We couldn't ask for anybody else."After exchanging a warm hug with LISA, JENNIE continued, "I wanted to say this at your (LISA's) hometown. To let everybody know that it's okay. We'll take care of LISA, wherever we go."Fans commented, "This is so sweet. Tears rolled down my cheek!", "I think JENNIE tried to calm BLINKs down from LISA's drama recently. Her speech just made my heart melting.", "BLACKPINK forever!", and many more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK continues the world tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'parkimanoban' Twitter)(SBS Star)