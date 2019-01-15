SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JENNIE Assures Fans that BLACKPINK will Take Good Care of LISA
[SBS Star] JENNIE Assures Fans that BLACKPINK will Take Good Care of LISA

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE showed support for her fellow member LISA.

Recently, the hashtag '#RespectLISA' trended on various social media platforms after LISA was attacked with malicious, racist comments about her looks.

Then on January 11 to 13, BLACKPINK visited LISA's hometown, Bangkok, for the group's first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.
BLACKPINKDuring the concert held on January 12, JENNIE indirectly mentioned the recent issue.
BLACKPINKJENNIE said, "You guys should be very proud of our LISA. She's been healthy, she's been strong, and she's been positive. We couldn't ask for anybody else."
BLACKPINKAfter exchanging a warm hug with LISA, JENNIE continued, "I wanted to say this at your (LISA's) hometown. To let everybody know that it's okay. We'll take care of LISA, wherever we go."
BLACKPINKFans commented, "This is so sweet. Tears rolled down my cheek!", "I think JENNIE tried to calm BLINKs down from LISA's drama recently. Her speech just made my heart melting.", "BLACKPINK forever!", and many more.
 
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK continues the world tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20.

(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'parkimanoban' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
