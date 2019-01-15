SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Turns into Cinderella Every Night!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Turns into Cinderella Every Night!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.15 11:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Turns into Cinderella Every Night!
K-pop artist CHUNGHA defined the meaning of perfection with her stage of 'Gotta Go'.

On January 13, CHUNGHA ranked #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo' after hypnotizing the entire audience with her strong stage presence.
CHUNGHACHUNGHA kept making an effort to expand her spectrum ever since she made her debut as a solo artist but until this album, there was not an opportunity like this that really helped her to grow in every aspect.
CHUNGHACHUNGHA's second single 'Gotta Go' will probably remind the listeners of their own romantic date night since CHUNGHA truly well-described the emotion that every couple experience before saying goodbye to each other at the end of their date.
CHUNGHAAlso, CHUNGHA's stage will provide a clear understanding for those who had a hard time understanding the art of restraint since her performance impeccably suggests the gist of such concept.
CHUNGHAThe things she will achieve in the next five years will not only amaze her fans, but also surprise all types of listeners since it only took a year and a half for her to start from scratch and mark #1 on a renowned music show.

Click the video below and be a part of CHUNGHA's amazing journey!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호