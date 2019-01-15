[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Turns into Cinderella Every Night!

K-pop artist CHUNGHA defined the meaning of perfection with her stage of 'Gotta Go'.On January 13, CHUNGHA ranked #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo' after hypnotizing the entire audience with her strong stage presence.CHUNGHA kept making an effort to expand her spectrum ever since she made her debut as a solo artist but until this album, there was not an opportunity like this that really helped her to grow in every aspect.CHUNGHA's second single 'Gotta Go' will probably remind the listeners of their own romantic date night since CHUNGHA truly well-described the emotion that every couple experience before saying goodbye to each other at the end of their date.Also, CHUNGHA's stage will provide a clear understanding for those who had a hard time understanding the art of restraint since her performance impeccably suggests the gist of such concept.The things she will achieve in the next five years will not only amaze her fans, but also surprise all types of listeners since it only took a year and a half for her to start from scratch and mark #1 on a renowned music show.Click the video below and be a part of CHUNGHA's amazing journey!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)