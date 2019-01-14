[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Seriously Asks Kim Jong-kook Out and His Answer Is?

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo told singer Kim Jong-kook she wants to date him and his reaction is causing a laughter.On January 13 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the cast members took time to talk about themselves while holding a mock press conference.During this mock press conference, entertainer Yu Jae Seok mentioned how highly Kim Jong-kook is interested in getting married although he may not seem like it.Then, Yu Jae Seok asked, "So, do you want to get married this year?"Kim Jong-kook responded, "I really do want to get married. I would love to start dating someone this year, and I may be able to do that. But I don't think I will be able to marry that person this year. My hope is to get married next year."After listening to him, entertainer Ji Suk Jin asked, "How are you going to meet that person though? Are you going to start going on blind dates or...?"Kim Jong-kook said, "I don't think blind dates are really for me. I'd like to meet the person naturally."Suddenly, Song Ji-hyo who was sitting far from Kim Jong-kook waved her hand and commented, "Oppa, you know I'm available."The rest of 'Running Man' members responded, "Oh, that is true. Isn't this natural? It's perfect!"Shocked and embarrassed by her unexpected suggestion and the members' reaction, Kim Jong-kook stumbled over his words and said, "I don't think this is natural at all."Until last year, there were rumors going around saying that Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo were in a relationship.Shortly after the rumors went around, they both denied them.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)