[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Speaks Up About Malicious Comments on BLACKPINK LISA

K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM talked about his fellow Thai K-pop idol, LISA of BLACKPINK.Recently, BAMBAM visited his home country Thailand and had a brief press interview.During the interview, he was asked whether he saw the news about BLACKPINK LISA receiving malicious comments about her appearance.BAMBAM said, "Yes, I saw the news. I've known her (LISA) since pre-debut days, and I know how nice she is. It's not a big deal since it's just a few people who talk bad about LISA."He continued, "They cannot hurt her. She has many more people who love her. Even if some people don't see it yet, they'll see it one day, because she is a good person."When a reporter asked what they talk when they are having a phone call, BAMBAM replied, "I called her, and she told me that she has seen every tweet or comment that is cheering for her. She asked me to tell you that she is very thankful (for all of that)."He added, "I asked her if she was okay, and she said, 'Yes, I'm okay.' So I told her not to be stressed out, and that I'll treat her a meal when I get back to Korea."Meanwhile, LISA has just become the most-followed female K-pop star on Instagram, overtaking Taeyeon of Girls' Generation.(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, 'Minhh Anhh' YouTube)(SBS Star)