[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Release His Official Light Stick Designed by Himself

Korean actor Park Bo Gum will be releasing a limited edition official light stick designed by himself.On January 13, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment surprised fans with an unexpected announcement.They shared an image of Park Bo Gum's official light stick on their social media account and wrote, "This limited edition of Park Bo Gum's official light stick will be sold from mid-January. Please stay tuned for updates."The image showed a beautiful light stick in white and sky blue with Park Bo Gum's initials 'BG', and cupid's bow, arrow and wings.Next to it, it is also written, "Designed by Park Bo Gum."Two things shocked fans; one was that Park Bo Gum had designed the light stick, and another was the fact that the light stick was released.It is usually the case that K-pop acts release light sticks, and very rare for an actor to release a light stick.Nevertheless, it seems like a valid idea to release it, because Park Bo Gum usually attracts over 4,000 to 10,000 fans to his fan meetings in Korea as well as overseas.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is scheduled to kick off his fan meeting tour in Asia with a show in Seoul on January 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment)(SBS Star)