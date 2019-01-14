[SBS Star] Ministry of Education Cancels Degrees for Yook Sungjae·Yoon Du Jun and More

Ministry of Education has decided to cancel the degrees of K-pop boy group Highlight's Lee Gikwang, Yong Jun Hyung, Yoon Du Jun, BTOB's Seo Eunkwang, Yook Sungjae, singers Jang Hyun Seung and Choo Ga Yeol.According to the Ministry of Education on January 14, Dongshin University has been found guilty of providing preferential treatment to celebrity students attending the college.Dongshin University admitted that the celebrities were marked present even though they were not in class by taking in broadcast activities as attendance.However, there were no regulations that students could take attendance some other way, but the Ministry of Education decided the attendance cannot be acknowledged.Choo Ga Yeol in particular, was lecturing as a professor even though he did not have a graduate degree.It turned out that even his time on attending lectures overlapped with his lecturing schedule, so he will not only lose his degree, but also his status as a lecturer.No official statement has been made from the agencies at the moment.(Credit= 'dongshinu' Facebook, Around Us Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)