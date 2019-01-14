SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JENNIE's Appearance in 'Village Survival, the Eight 2' Is No Longer Happening
작성 2019.01.14
It has been confirmed that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE will not be participating in the second season of 'Village Survival, the Eight'.

On January 14, Hankuk Ilbo reported that JENNIE will not be able to join the recordings for the second season of 'Village Survival, the Eight'.JENNIEThe report included a statement from a producer of the show that said, "YG Entertainment originally informed us that JENNIE could join the second season. However, they later said that it won't be possible as the filming schedule clashed with BLACKPINK's world tour."

'Village Survival, the Eight' is a unique mystery-thriller variety show in which the cast members must puzzle out the secret of a mysterious village in the countryside.JENNIEPreviously last month upon broadcasting the last episode of 'Village Survival, the Eight', the production team confirmed JENNIE's appearance in the upcoming new season.

The cast included actress Lim Soo Hyang, actors Song Kang, Kim Sang Ho, Kang Ki-young, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, comedian Yang Se-hyung, singer Son Dam Bi, and comedienne Jang Do-yeon.

All cast members except JENNIE are said to be joining the new season of the show, and there will be a guest coming in to fill JENNIE's spot every week.Village Survival, the EightMeanwhile, the second season of 'Village Survival, the Eight' is scheduled to air in February.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Village Survival, the Eight)

(SBS Star)  
