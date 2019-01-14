SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's New Thriller Film Unveils Character Poster
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's New Thriller Film Unveils Character Poster

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.14 14:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hyes New Thriller Film Unveils Character Poster
The production team of an upcoming thriller film 'Call' unveiled the official character posters.

On January 14, the character posters of the film's four leads were unveiled to the public for the first time.

'Call' will tell the story about two women living at different times connected through a mysterious phone call.
Film 'Call'Actress Park Shin Hye will take the role of 'Seo-yeon', a woman who lives in the present.
Film 'Call'Actress Jeon Jong Seo joined the cast as 'Young-sook', a woman who lives in the past.

Park Shin Hye said, "I chose this film because of my high expectations for the director, and the change of emotions as 'Seo-yeon' goes through chaotic situations was so appealing to me. I think I could show you different sides of me through my character."

Jeon Jong Seo said, "I'm looking forward to the film as it is a great chance for me to work together with great senior actresses and staff members. I will do my best to show a new side of me with my character."
Film 'Call'The film is slated to hit theaters sometime in 2019.

(Credit= NEW)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호