SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Pre-debut Clip of BTS JUNGKOOK Melts the Heart of His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Pre-debut Clip of BTS JUNGKOOK Melts the Heart of His Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.14 18:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Pre-debut Clip of BTS JUNGKOOK Melts the Heart of His Fans
A video of K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK from eight years ago resurfaced online.

In 2011, Mnet released the third season of its survival audition program 'Superstar K' which provided a valuable opportunity for many unknown artists to spread their wings.
BTSBTS' youngest member JUNGKOOK also signed up for this contest in middle school at the age of 14, but he had to find another way to make his debut as a singer since he could not make it to the final round back then.
BTSBut not many of his fans were aware of the fact that he participated in the program since such news was only revealed in 2017 during one talk show, four years after JUNGKOOK made his debut as a member of BTS.
BTSWhilst reminiscing the past, JUNGKOOK said, "I was kind of embarrassed when they put the camera right in front of me and asked me to sing right away because I was quite shy back then."
BTSThen J-HOPE agreed and said, "When he was young, he couldn't sing when other people ask him to do so."
BTSJIN added, "He cried when other people kept asking him to sing."

However, JUNGKOOK spectacularly pulled off K-pop boy group 2AM's track 'This Song' during his audition, and even seemed pretty confident while singing unlike his fellow members' expectations.
BTSAfter this video of JUNGKOOK resurfaced online, his fans commented, "OMG, he looks so adorable!", "I guess he had an amazing voice ever since he was little.", "That song really compliments his beautiful voice!", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS will continue its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Singapore on January 19.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Mnet New Yang Nam Show, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호