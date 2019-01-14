SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Confirms New Girl Group's Debut!
[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Confirms New Girl Group's Debut!

The debut of JYP Entertainment's new girl group is just around the corner!

On January 14, it was reported that JYP Entertainment's new girl group had already completed filming of its debut music video.

According to reports, multiple industry insiders stated that the new girl group is aiming for its debut as early as January.
Wonder Girls, TWICEIn response, JYP Entertainment has officially confirmed the news.

The agency stated, "It is true that we have shot (the new girl group's) music video. We are currently gearing up for its debut."

However, JYP Entertainment clarified that the agency had not set an official date of the group's debut, stating, "We will let you know once we decide the date of the group's debut."

The new girl group of JYP Entertainment is the first girl group in four years since TWICE's debut in 2015.
JYP TraineesThe expected lineup of the group includes Lee Chae-ryeong, the contestant of Mnet 'SIXTEEN' (2015), Shin Ryu-jin, the winner of JTBC 'MIXNINE' (2017), and Hwang Ye-ji, the contestant of SBS 'THE FAN' (2018).

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, SBS, JTBC, Mnet)

(SBS Star) 
