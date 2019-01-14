[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Video of LISA Hits More Than 60,000 Views in Just One Day!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA garnered a tremendous attention online with an amazing solo performance she did at the group's concert.On January 11, BLACKPINK kicked off its world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' with the concert held at IMPACT Arena, Bangkok.On this day, the members of BLACKPINK sang their heart out and mesmerized the audience with many of their hit songs such as 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'WHISTLE', and 'PLAYING WITH FIRE'.However, what truly made the crowd go wild that night was LISA's jaw-dropping solo stage since she showed off a completely different charm while hypnotizing the audience with her impeccable performance.In the video, LISA was dancing to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo's track 'Swalla', and her powerful and provocative dance moves made the audience see her in a totally new light.Her fancy crop top and the tiny little shorts were a perfect addition to the stage since they not only complimented her amazing physique, but also added a bit more fun to her stage.A big cheer filled the air as she started dancing since her sophisticated and yet sensual dance moves were simply spectacular.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK continues its world tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Kntkanittha' Twitter)(SBS Star)