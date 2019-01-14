SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Video of LISA Hits More Than 60,000 Views in Just One Day!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Video of LISA Hits More Than 60,000 Views in Just One Day!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.14 10:41 수정 2019.01.14 10:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Video of LISA Hits More Than 60,000 Views in Just One Day!
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA garnered a tremendous attention online with an amazing solo performance she did at the group's concert.

On January 11, BLACKPINK kicked off its world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' with the concert held at IMPACT Arena, Bangkok.

On this day, the members of BLACKPINK sang their heart out and mesmerized the audience with many of their hit songs such as 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'WHISTLE', and 'PLAYING WITH FIRE'.
LISAHowever, what truly made the crowd go wild that night was LISA's jaw-dropping solo stage since she showed off a completely different charm while hypnotizing the audience with her impeccable performance.
LISAIn the video, LISA was dancing to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo's track 'Swalla', and her powerful and provocative dance moves made the audience see her in a totally new light.
LISAHer fancy crop top and the tiny little shorts were a perfect addition to the stage since they not only complimented her amazing physique, but also added a bit more fun to her stage.
 
A big cheer filled the air as she started dancing since her sophisticated and yet sensual dance moves were simply spectacular.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK continues its world tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Kntkanittha' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호