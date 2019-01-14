SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] How Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Began Dating Gets Unveiled on 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] How Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Began Dating Gets Unveiled on 'Running Man'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.14 10:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] How Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Began Dating Gets Unveiled on Running Man
Korean actress Jeon So Min revealed that she played a big role in starting of actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Lee Sunbin's romantic relationship.

On January 13 episode of SBS variety show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo was asked talk about his recently-confirmed relationship with Lee Sunbin.

In this episode, Lee Kwang Soo was seen being escorted to a room with a long table and microphone like the one you would see at a press conference.Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo commented after sitting down, "When I saw the report, I was worried about this one thing than anything else; how I would get through the day on Monday (when Running Man is filmed)."

The members of Running Man laughed, then started throwing in questions like, "When did it start?", "Do you love her?", "How did it happen?", and so on.Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo became all shy and continuously covered his face with his hand without answering any of their questions.

This is when Jeon So Min shouted, "I want to show off about something. I've actually played a big role in connecting Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin together."

Jeon So Min surprised the members by saying, "I gave him her number."
 

Then, they moved on to the next question which was by entertainer Ji Suk Jin who asked, "What did you do on the 100th day anniversary?"

Lee Kwang Soo said he did not want to say anything at first, but later informed them that they did nothing much.

He explained, "We are both are not the kind of people who care about those special dates."
 

Back on December 31, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호