[SBS Star] How Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Began Dating Gets Unveiled on 'Running Man'

Korean actress Jeon So Min revealed that she played a big role in starting of actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Lee Sunbin's romantic relationship.On January 13 episode of SBS variety show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo was asked talk about his recently-confirmed relationship with Lee Sunbin.In this episode, Lee Kwang Soo was seen being escorted to a room with a long table and microphone like the one you would see at a press conference.Lee Kwang Soo commented after sitting down, "When I saw the report, I was worried about this one thing than anything else; how I would get through the day on Monday (when Running Man is filmed)."The members of Running Man laughed, then started throwing in questions like, "When did it start?", "Do you love her?", "How did it happen?", and so on.Lee Kwang Soo became all shy and continuously covered his face with his hand without answering any of their questions.This is when Jeon So Min shouted, "I want to show off about something. I've actually played a big role in connecting Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin together."Jeon So Min surprised the members by saying, "I gave him her number."Then, they moved on to the next question which was by entertainer Ji Suk Jin who asked, "What did you do on the 100th day anniversary?"Lee Kwang Soo said he did not want to say anything at first, but later informed them that they did nothing much.He explained, "We are both are not the kind of people who care about those special dates."Back on December 31, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man, SBS funE)(SBS Star)