[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Shyly Smiles After Cutting His Hair Short for Military Enlistment
[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Shyly Smiles After Cutting His Hair Short for Military Enlistment

작성 2019.01.11 18:17
[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Shyly Smiles After Cutting His Hair Short for Military Enlistment
K-pop boy group Highlight's member Yang Yoseop was spotted with short hair for his upcoming military enlistment.

On January 9, Yang Yoseop uploaded two video of himself recording some songs in his studio on his social media account.Yang YoseopFans were delighted to see the post as they know that they will not be able to get a frequent update from Yang Yoseop after his enlistment in about two weeks.

In the videos, Yang Yoseop is with cute round glasses that match his comfortable yet adorable outfit.Yang YoseopWhat caught the most attention of fans was his short hair though.

As if Yang Yoseop knew fans would stare at his hair, he is seen shyly smiling.

It looks like Yang Yoseop is slowly getting ready to begin serving the country by getting a haircut.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

H I G H L I G H T(@yysbeast)님의 공유 게시물님,


Previously on January 6, Yang Yoseop officially left his radio show 'Yang Yoseop's Dream Radio'.

At that time, he was seen tearing up while saying goodbye to his listeners, who have given him a huge support since he started hosting the radio show in April 2018.

▶ [SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Tears up on His Last Radio Show Before Enlistment

Meanwhile, Yang Yoseop is planned to begin serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer on January 24.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yysbeast' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)    
