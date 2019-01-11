SBS NEWS

Special Pardon and PyeongChang...Samsung's Secret Deal
정경윤 기자 rousily@sbs.co.kr

2019.01.11
Emails shared between Samsung's core executives such as Kim Jae-yeol and Hwang Seong-su in 2010 are analyzed, and the fact of Samsung making secret payments to Lamine Diack, then IOC member and IAAF President, in exchange for lobbying to host the PyeongChang Olympics are confirmed.

Additionally, the detailed circumstances under which extensive lobbying was implemented against European IOC members is revealed.

Coverage is made across borders on the true nature of global corporation Samsung's illegal lobbying against IOC.

All reports aired on April 9-11, 20 are included.
