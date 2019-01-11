SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girl's Day Seeks a Fresh Start After the Expiration of Contract
The members of K-pop girl group Girl's Day is looking for a fresh start.

On January 11, Girl's Day's management agency DREAMT Entertainment announced, "SOJIN decided not to renew her contract with DREAMT Entertainment as her contract would be expired this February."
Girl's DayThe agency added, "Other members are also in talks with the agency since their contracts will also be expired this year."

SOJIN reportedly met up with a number of agencies recently to find a new home before the expiration of her contract, but the details of her future plans are not revealed yet.
Girl's DayOther members of Girl's Day are also reportedly considering multiple options such as joining a management agency specifically designed for actors.

While mentioning SOJIN's departure from the agency, a source stated, "It would not be easy for Girl's Day to release a new album."
Girl's DayBut it seems like such change would not lead the members to go separate ways since Girl's Day has no intention of disbanding the group and currently seeking a way to resume its promotional activity as a whole group, according to DREAMT Entertainment.
Girl's DayBack in 2017, Girl's Day revealed that all members renewed their contract to work together until 2019, but they are not planning on renewing their contract again as all of them are currently busy with their individual promotions in different fields.
Girl's DayMeanwhile, the members of Girl's Day are having a long break after releasing their fifth mini album 'GIRL'S DAY EVERYDAY #5' back in March 2017.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'dai5y.gsd' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
