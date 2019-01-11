[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU Shocks Everyone with His Good Looks in Just 3 Seconds

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member MINGYU is shaking online with his stunningly-handsome face.Recently, one K-pop fan shared a moving image of MINGYU that he/she had found while surfing the Internet.Along with the moving image, this fan wrote, "Whoa! I've never realized how good-looking MINGYU was. Look at how good-looking he becomes after letting the air out from his cheeks!"The image showed MINGYU trying to sign his autograph to a fan at a fan signing event.For some reason, MINGYU fills as much air as he could in his cheeks when the fan is looking down from him.Then when the fan looks up at him again, he quickly lets the air out from his cheeks.In just about three seconds, he had gone from a playful child to so-called 'visual' member of SEVENTEEN.Although MINGYU's great looks are not something new to CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fan club), other K-pop fans are busy picking up their jaw off the floor right now.The image is continuing to go viral online and many are calling this image 'a 3-second miracle'.Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is gearing up to return to the music scene with its sixth mini album 'YOU MAKE MY DAWN' on January 21.(Lee Narin, Credit= 's_saori_k' Twitter)(SBS Star)