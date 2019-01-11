[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Enlistment

Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho who surprised the public with his abrupt enlistment in 2013 unveiled the reason behind his decision.Recently, Yoo Seung Ho has received love from the public with his appearance in SBS' romance drama 'My Strange Hero' thanks to his outstanding acting skills and jaw-dropping appearance.However, Yoo Seung Ho revealed that he sometimes faced difficulties as an actor even though he is now considered as one of the up-and-coming stars of Korea and a 'certified check' since he easily catches the eyes of the viewers with just his name.Yoo Seung Ho first made his debut as an actor back in 2000, but what motivated him to set his foot into the world of acting was not his will nor passion; but his family's financial situation.When Yoo Seung Ho enlisted in the army at the age of 20, many of his fans speculated that the reason he joined the army at such an early age was to get back to his career as soon as possible.But when his co-star Park Sung Woong from SBS' drama 'Remember' asked him why he made such choice, Yoo Seung Ho replied, "I needed a time to think whether I should resume my acting career or not since this was not my choice to begin with."During his past interview with the press, Yoo Seung Ho said, "Around the time when I was filming MBC's drama 'I Miss You' (2012), I had a lot of thoughts on my mind."He added, "I was actually being a coward. I ran off to the military. I wanted to have some time off. I think that my cowardly behavior was all sugarcoated."Fortunately, Yoo Seung Ho gained a will to act again while watching a TV in the army, becoming one of the few treasures of film/drama industry.Meanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho is currently focusing on filming SBS' Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Strange Hero'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, San Entertainment)(SBS Star)