[SBS Star] TWICE DAHYUN's Exceptional Ability to Notice Cameras Goes Viral

DAHYUN of K-pop girl group TWICE amazed the public with one exceptional ability of hers―recognizing where the cameras are.Recently, a post titled 'This is why paparazzis can't chase TWICE' gained attention online.The post featured a compilation of photos and footage of DAHYUN recognizing cameras in various occasion; when she's on the stage, at the airport, at the group's fan greeting events, and more.While all other TWICE members just walk away without expecting that there would be a camera, DAHYUN is the only one who instinctively notices the camera.She casually waves her hand and winks at the camera, and even notices cameras from a distance in the crowd.What makes DAHYUN's special ability even cuter is her bright smile that she always puts on whenever she recognizes cameras.Meanwhile, TWICE will be taking a break for the time being before kicking off its Japanese dome tour 'TWICE DOME TOUR 2019 #Dreamday' starting on March 21.(Credit= Online Community, Mnet)(SBS Star)