[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon's Sister Amazes BTS Fans with Her Wonderful Cover of 'Dimple'
작성 2019.01.11 16:37
HAYEON, the younger sister of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon, is gaining attention for wonderfully covering boy group BTS' song 'Dimple'.

Recently, a lot of people started digging up covers of BTS online to discover great ones out of them.

One of the great ones that they found was HAYEON's cover of 'Dimple' that was uploaded on one YouTube channel specializing in K-pop covers last year.

'Dimple' is one of the side tracks of BTS' fifth mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' sang by JIN, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK.BTSIt is an electro-pop track that describes the feelings of a guy after seeing one girl's beautiful smile with dimples.

Unlike BTS' version where you could feel the deep emotions of a guy not knowing what to do with his overwhelming feelings, HAYEON's version gave off a completely different vibe.

HAYEON sounded rather quite assertive who wanted to let the person know about her feelings as soon as she could.HAYEONHAYEON's version definitely had its own charms; on top of anything else, her clear and candy-like voice pleased the listeners' ears.

Just like her sister, HAYEON also seemed to be remarkably talented in singing.

Let HAYEON capture your heart with her impressive cover of 'Dimple'.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Conveyor Sounds' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
